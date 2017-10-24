Clowns, Coulrophobia, Pennywise, It
Hate Clowns? Local Psychologist Explains Fear Of Clowns

DETROIT (WWJ) — Halloween is just around the corner and if you’re creeped out by clowns you’re not alone.

If you didn’t know, there’s a word for the fear of clowns — Coulrophobia. The term is rooted off the prefix “coulro” which comes from the ancient Greek word for “one who goes on stilts.” The fear of clowns comes from the elusive nature of their appearance, according to psychologist Dr. Scott Bea.

Bea says clowns wear makeup and conceal their identity — creating uncertainty — which doesn’t sit well with some people.

“I think what it is about clowns is you can’t really identify what their intentions are, or what they might do,” Bea told WWJ Newsradio 950’s health reporter Deanna Lites. “They have this capacity to startle you, and so there’s an uncertainty, particularly uncertainty about threat.”

The fear of clowns appears to be quite popular among Americans. A poll of nearly 2,000 conducted by Vox last October stated 42 percent of Americans are in some way scared of clowns. That number was higher than a number of other things in the survey, including a terrorist attack, a family member dying and climate change.

If someone you know is frightened of clowns, it’s best to limit their exposure. Bea says this Halloween if you’re with someone who is scared of clowns don’t force them into being around people dressed up like clowns.

“I wouldn’t force people into something they don’t want,” Bea said. “We’ll see if clowns make a resurgence somehow, but for now they’re kind of on the creepy side and are probably going to stay there for a little while.”

Halloween this year won’t be a fun one for those who do suffer from Coulrophobia. Earlier this month it was reported that the evil clown from the hit film “It” — also known as Pennywise — has been a popular costume choice for many this year.

“We already sold out of all our Pennywise costumes and have a wait list of dozens of people,” Manhattan costume shop employee Jodi Pence told the New York Post earlier this month.

So if you aren’t a fan of clowns and suffer from Coulrophobia then maybe you should take Halloween off this year…

