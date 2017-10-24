CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Hide & Seek? Steelers’ Smith-Schuster Looking For His Bike

Filed Under: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Somebody is playing hide and seek with JuJu Smith-Schuster’s bike.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver says someone stole the bike he uses to commute from the team’s facility to his nearby apartment.

The 20-year-old Smith-Schuster is working on getting his driver’s license and regularly bikes to and from work.

Smith-Schuster took to Twitter on Tuesday asking for help and launched the hashtag “#TeamFineJuJusBike.

Smith-Schuster, whose three touchdowns this season tied for the most by a player before their 21st birthday, received an assist from teammate Antonio Brown. Brown is offering two tickets to a Steelers home game if the bike is returned.

Smith-Schuster, the NFL’s youngest player, grew up in Long Beach, California. He says there was no need to get a driver’s license while attending college at USC because of the school’s ride-sharing program.

Smith-Schuster has become an instant hit in Pittsburgh for his touchdown celebrations.

The latest came in a victory over Cincinnati last Sunday when he and running back Le’Veon Bell played “hide and seek” after Smith-Schuster hauled in a 31-yard scoring pass from Ben Roethlisberger.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

