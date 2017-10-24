Kid Rock Says ‘F- No’ I’m Not Running For Senate

(WWJ) He held mock political rallies at each and every one of his shows at Little Caesars Arena this summer, running down the list of reasons he should — and would — become president of the United States. He sold T-shirts and lawn signs trumpeting a senate run.

But on the Howard Stern show Tuesday morning, Kid Rock dispelled any notion of political aspirations.

Kid Rock on Stern: "F— no I'm not running for Senate, are you f—ing kidding me? Who couldn't figure that out?" So that settles that. — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) October 24, 2017

He built a website, sold merchandise, tweeted that it was for real …And then seemed to think everyone else was in on the joke.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

Ritchie, who in the past has described himself as a Libertarian, and has often expressed right-leaning views. He strongly supported Donald Trump his 2016 presidential run, while Trump seems to have set the stage for more U.S. celebrities to seek high office.

During his shows, a headline read, “Are you scared?” Slogans flashing on the screen included: “In Rock we trust,” “I’ll rock the party,” “Pimp of the nation,” and “You’ve never met a politician quite like me.”

If Richie had run — and then won the primary — in 2018, he would have faced off against Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who has held the senate seat since 2000.

When asked about a Kid Rock challenge Stabenow replied:

“I know we both share a love of music. I concede he is better at playing the guitar and I’ll keep doing what I do best which is fighting for Michigan.”

Ritchie was born into a wealthy family in Romeo, Michigan, moving to Mt. Clemens as a teen. He now owns two homes in Michigan, one in Detroit and another in Clarkston. He’s known for his signature mix of hip hop and rock, with hits including Born Free, Bawidaba, Cowboy, Picture and All Summer Long.