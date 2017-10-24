Lake Superior Could See 25 Foot Waves As 70 MPH Gusts Strike The U.P.

(WWJ) While metro Detroit is finally getting a taste of fall temperatures, fellow Michiganders who live Up North are getting a dose of Mother Nature’s wrath.
A classic nor’wester is brewing over Lake Superior today, bringing wind gusts that could drive waves up to 25 feet high. A gale warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Grand Traverse Bay and Little Traverse Bay from Charlevoix to five miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.
The warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
“The wind gust forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 24 shows the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula at Copper Harbor getting the strongest wind gusts. Much of the western and central shoreline of the U.P. could have wind gusts out of the north at over 60 mph,” according to Mlive.
Here’s how it breaks down, per the National Weather Service:
- Moderate to heavy rains will start to taper off later today, but when combined with runoff from earlier heavy rains, flooding remains a possibility across the region.
- Windy conditions will continue to impact northern Michigan into much of tonight, with the strongest winds along the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior coastlines. Gale force wind gusts will occur on all nearshore waters surrounding the Great Lakes through tonight.
- The Rifle River near Sterling, the Manistee River near Sherman, and the Au Sable River near Red Oak are expected to exceed flood stage beginning today. Flood conditions in that area will continue through Monday.