Detroit Lions, NFL, Sam Martin, Jeff Locke
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS IN NOVI| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS|  

Lions Release P Jeff Locke, Who Had Been Replacing Martin

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Jeff Locke, nfl, Sam Martin
(Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released punter Jeff Locke.

Locke averaged 45.3 yards a punt for the Lions on 27 attempts this season. Sam Martin, the team’s regular punter, has been on the reserve/non-football injury list but was at practice Monday.

Martin has not played this season, but he averaged 46.9 yards on 282 punts for the Lions from 2013-16.

Locke spent the previous four seasons with Minnesota.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch