Man Sentenced For Posing As Football Player, Extorting Women

Filed Under: Brandon Douglas Shanahan
(Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to charges of extorting women by posing as a University of Tennessee football player on a mobile messaging app has received a 30-month prison sentence.

Brandon Douglas Shanahan, of Sweetwater, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of interstate communications with intent to extort.

Prosecutors said Shanahan used the name “Camsutton2323” on Snapchat last year and made women believe he was former Tennessee cornerback Cameron Sutton, now a Pittsburgh Steelers rookie. Shanahan then tried to extort the women into sending him nude photos.

Officials say Sutton was unaware that Shanahan was impersonating him.

The 23-year-old Shanahan reached a plea agreement last November recommending an 18-month prison sentence. The agreement was revoked after officials found evidence of “new criminal conduct.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

