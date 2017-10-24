Oakland County Water Emergency: Bulletins & Notes

Bulletins are pouring in as a dozen western Oakland County communities deal with a water emergency as a result of a major water main break in Farmington Hills Monday night.
- Boil water advisory – A mandatory boil water advisory is in effect for a large chunk of Oakland County, likely through Friday night. Details.
- Novi hard-hit – The entire city is struggling with little to no water service. Conserve if you have it. Details.
- Schools closed – Many Oakland County schools are closed due to water issues. Details.
- Hospitals affected – Providence Hospital in Novi, the Beaumont Medical Center – West Bloomfield, and Henry Ford West Bloomfield have limited operations. Details.
- Oakland University – Portions of the OU campus are affected by the boil water advisory including: Faculty subdivision; Student cottages on Adams Road; John Dodge House; Meadow Brook Greenhouse; Steve Sharf Clubhouse; Golf Pavilion; OU Incubator; Meadow Brook Hall; Sunset Terrace and Meadow Brook Music Festival. Buildings on the main campus are not affected.
- Bloomfield Township – Distributing water for township residents who need it at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center on Andover Rd. west of Telegraph and south of Long Lake. The distribution point will be open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Identification will be required.
- Commerce Township – The Commerce Township City Hall and Library are closed today due to the water main break.
- West Bloomfield – Township offices are closed until Thursday due to the water issues. An emergency center has been set up at the fire station on Maple Road west of Middlebelt. In addition, the township is asking residents to restrict water use as a way to help maintain some water pressure.
- Twelve Oaks Mall – The general manager at 12 Oaks Mall in Novi says they have water and are open and operating as normal. He is staying in touch with city officials.
- Bottled water selling out – Stores in the affected communities have a limited stock of bottled and jugged water to sell; and some are sold out. Call first.
- Bingham Farms – The Village is receiving a number of calls regarding the water main break — and they want residents to know that Bingham Farms is NOT affected and is NOT under a boil water advisory.