Water Emergency In 12 Oakland County Communities; Boil Water, Schools Closed

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A dozen communities in western Oakland county are dealing with a water emergency after a major water main break in Farmington Hills

There is pretty much no water at all in the entire city of Novi — and it could be days before things are back to normal.

Many Oakland County schools are closed, including these districts: Bloomfield Hills, Novi, Walled Lake and West Bloomfield. Also, Brother Rice High School, Detroit Catholic Central, Harrison High School, Marian High School, North Farmington High Pontiac High School and Middle School are closed.

A mandatory Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for the communities of Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Novi (the area bounded by 14 Mile on the north, 8 mile on the south, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east), Oakland Township (specifically the subdivisions: The Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe), Rochester Hills (north of Hamlin and west of Livernois), Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township and Wixom.

Residents should not drink the water without boiling it for at least one minute and letting it cool. [Learn more]

As far as a fix for the 48-inch water main rupture, officials say it may take a while.

Great Lakes Water Authority spokeswoman Sheryl Porter, speaking live on WWJ this morning, says crews were able to dig down to the offending water main after it busted Monday night. Now she says it’s a matter of waiting on a part to be trucked in, with the hope for delivery sometime Tuesday, with repairs to follow.

“We hope to be able to boost pressures, hopefully by late Wednesday, early Thursday — that’s if everything works very smoothly,” Porter said. “But with these situations I can never tell if it’s going to be smoothly or not.”

Even after repairs, Porter says they have to test the water as a precaution, and then gradually return the water pressure to the system, which also takes time.

She expects it will be Thursday or Friday before the boil water advisory is lifted.

