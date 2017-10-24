Police Respond To Shots Fired Call At Canton Apartment Complex

CANTON (WWJ) — Shots fired at an apartment complex in Canton today.
Police say they received several 911 calls around 2 p.m. on Tuesday of shots fired at the Crossing apartment complex — located in the area of Joy Road and I-275.
Officers responded to the scene and have yet to make any arrests.
The apartment complex was initially put on lock down until the scene was cleared and secured. The Plymouth-Canton Community School District was also notified and took precautionary measures during dismissal.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident.