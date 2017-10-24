Police: Undetermined Number Of Guns Stolen From Roseville Shop

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Roseville police are on the scene at Peter’s Gun Shop on Gratiot Avenue following a break-in and robbery overnight.

Police say someone broke in through the roof of the building and took an undetermined number of firearms. Late Tuesday morning, the owner of the shop was going through his inventory to work out how many guns were missing.

No suspects have been described.

As an investigation continues, police are also checking store security video to gather information about the thief or thieves. No injuries have been reported.

