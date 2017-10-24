Sterling Heights Woman In Critical Condition, Hit By 2 Vehicles On 18 Mile

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A 52-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by two vehicles in Sterling Heights Monday night.

According to police, the accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. along westbound 18 Mile Road, East of Van Dyke.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim — a Sterling Heights resident — had entered 18 Mile from the south side to collect an item that had fallen from her vehicle. She was found lying on her back in the left-hand lane by witnessed who reported she’d been hit by two vehicles.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken by EMS to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Police said a black pickup truck and a silver Honda or Toyota min van were seen traveling west on 18 Mile at around the time of the crash, and it is possible that the drivers of those vehicle may not realize that they struck the victim due to lighting and weather conditions.

As an investigation continues, police said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Officer Clark of the Sterling Heights Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.

