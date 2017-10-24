Teens Held Without Bond For Allegedly Throwing Rock That Killed Man On I-75

(WWJ) Five teens accused of throwing a rock onto I-75 in Genesee County — killing a man — have all been denied bond.
During their arraignment, Judge William Crawford denied bond for the five citing the seriousness of the crime.
The Clio High School students — 17-year-old Kyle Anger, 16-year-old Mark Sekelsky, 16-year-old Mikadyn Payne, 15-year-old Alexzander Miller and 15-year-old Trevor Gray — pleaded not guilty. They reportedly went to dinner after tossing several rocks onto the freeway and hitting several cars.
Ken White, 32, of Mount Morris was in one of those cars, and was killed.
The teens involved are charged as adults with second-degree murder. They’re expected back in court on November 2nd.
The teens also face charges of conspiracy and property destruction.