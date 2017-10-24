Warren Police Hunt Suspects Who Stole $2,500 Worth Of Cologne

Warren Police Hunt Suspects Who Stole $2,500 Worth Of Cologne

These two suspects are accused of stealing $2,500 worth of cologne in Warren. (First suspect is pictured front and side)

(WWJ) To solve some crimes, police have to follow the money. In this one, perhaps they should follow the smell.

The Warren Police Department is investigating a retail fraud that happened at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at CVS, 13608 9 Mile.

That’s when a black man and a white man entered the store and the black male was able take the business keys from behind the counter. Police said he used the keys to open a locked cabinet that contained cologne and fill a back pack with $2,500 worth of cologne.  The pair then left the store together.

The suspects are pictured above.

They are believed to live in the 9 Mile/Schoenherr area and have been involved in previous thefts from the store.

Anyone with information should call 586-574-4789 or 586-574-4810.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch