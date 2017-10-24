Warren Police Hunt Suspects Who Stole $2,500 Worth Of Cologne

(WWJ) To solve some crimes, police have to follow the money. In this one, perhaps they should follow the smell.
The Warren Police Department is investigating a retail fraud that happened at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at CVS, 13608 9 Mile.
That’s when a black man and a white man entered the store and the black male was able take the business keys from behind the counter. Police said he used the keys to open a locked cabinet that contained cologne and fill a back pack with $2,500 worth of cologne. The pair then left the store together.
The suspects are pictured above.
They are believed to live in the 9 Mile/Schoenherr area and have been involved in previous thefts from the store.
Anyone with information should call 586-574-4789 or 586-574-4810.