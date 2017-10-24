No Water At Providence Park, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospitals

NOVI (WWJ) – A major water main break in western Oakland County is causing problems at two area hospitals.

There is little or no water service at all in the city of Novi; and, as a result, Providence Park Hospital in Novi is struggling.

A spokesperson for the hospital says, due to the water emergency, all elective surgeries are cancelled Tuesday and ambulances are being rerouted. Also, some patients are being transferred to Providence Hospital in Southfield.

Also, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital also has no water service and the lack of water is affecting temperature control. A spokesman says all elective surgeries and procedures are cancelled Tuesday, and the clinics are closed. Patients are being transferred to other health care facilities and ambulances are being diverted to other emergency departments. Updates will be made periodically.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for 12 communities in Western Oakland County: Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Novi (the area bounded by 14 Mile on the north, 8 mile on the south, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east), Oakland Township (specifically the subdivisions: The Hills of Oakland and Kings Pointe), Rochester Hills (north of Hamlin and west of Livernois), Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township and Wixom. [Learn more]

Many schools are closed as a result of the problem, and a spokeswoman for the Great Lakes Water Authority tells WWJ a fix may not happen until Thursday or Friday.

