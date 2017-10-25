BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS IN NOVI| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS|  

Authorities: 2 Missing In Lake Superior

50 mph wind gusts out of the north make for some impressive waves along M-28 between Munising and Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to search for the man and woman for several hours after they were reported missing Tuesday afternoon at Presque Isle Park in Marquette. The search was suspended, however, due to dangerous weather conditions.

Names of those involved weren’t immediately released. The Associated Press left a message seeking updated information Wednesday from the Coast Guard. The man and woman were last reported seen at Black Rocks, a popular Lake Superior overlook.

A storm the National Weather Service described as severe caused power outages and closed schools in the Upper Peninsula. A gale warning was in effect Wednesday for parts of Lake Superior.

