Body Discovered As Husband Of Missing Teacher Is Found Dead

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) – A man whose wife disappeared in May has been found dead in his southwestern Michigan home on the same day that a body was discovered miles away in a remote rural area.
Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen declined to say if investigators believe it’s the body of Theresa Lockhart, a high school Spanish teacher. But he says foul play is suspected.
Meanwhile, Michael Lockhart was found dead in his Portage home Tuesday. Police believe he killed himself. He had denied any role in his wife’s disappearance.
Larsen says the body was found based on a tip that was received around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He says the body appeared to have been buried “for quite some time” in Allegan County’s Valley Township.
