BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

Body Discovered As Husband Of Missing Teacher Is Found Dead

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) – A man whose wife disappeared in May has been found dead in his southwestern Michigan home on the same day that a body was discovered miles away in a remote rural area.

Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen declined to say if investigators believe it’s the body of Theresa Lockhart, a high school Spanish teacher. But he says foul play is suspected.

Meanwhile, Michael Lockhart was found dead in his Portage home Tuesday. Police believe he killed himself. He had denied any role in his wife’s disappearance.

Larsen says the body was found based on a tip that was received around 2 p.m. Tuesday. He says the body appeared to have been buried “for quite some time” in Allegan County’s Valley Township.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch