Browns Going Back To Rookie QB Kizer To Start In London

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns’ quarterback roulette wheel has spun back to DeShone Kizer.

The rookie will start Sunday when Cleveland travels to London to play the Minnesota Vikings. Browns coach Hue Jackson pulled Kizer in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Tennessee after the 21-year-old threw interceptions on consecutive possessions bridging the second and third quarters.

Kizer has thrown a league-high 11 interceptions. Jackson benched Kizer at halftime of Cleveland’s Oct. 8 game against the New York Jets and started Kevin Hogan the following week at Houston. Kizer returned to the starting lineup last week only to be yanked again.

The back and forth is nothing new to the Browns, who have changed QBs 20 times in the past 44 games and started 28 quarterbacks since 1999.

Jackson is just 1-22 in two seasons but insists he is not coaching for his job.
