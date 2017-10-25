Detroit Lions To Open Gates Early For Sunday Night’s Blue Out Game At Ford Field

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are opening Ford Field gates 30 minutes early (6 PM) and encouraging fans to wear blue to their primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, October 29. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET.

Sunday’s game will also be the team’s annual homecoming game. Barry Sanders, Billy Sims and Lem Barney will serve as honorary captains and seven decades of Lions Legends will be recognized during halftime.

The DTE Energy Power Hour promotion at Blitz and Bud Light Party Zone is being extended to run from 6 PM – 7:30 PM with food and beverage pricing that includes:

• $2 hot dogs

• $2 soda and water

• $3 Bud Light drafts and 12 oz. Budweiser and Bud Light cans

• $3 well drinks

• $5 Leaping Lion cocktails

o Specialty cocktail served in mason jar

Blitz’s indoor tailgate will feature fan photo opportunities with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders along with a Spin-It to Win-it game. At the Bud Light Party Zone, Lions Legends T Lomas Brown and WR Herman Moore will be on hand for a chalk talk, meet and greet and autograph opportunity.

Additionally, the first 35,000 fans arriving at Ford Field will receive a deck of Detroit Lions playing cards courtesy of Miller Lite and all guests will receive a grey rally towel.

Fans entering the stadium between 6 PM – 6:30 PM are eligible to win two sideline passes for pregame warmups sponsored by Pepsi. To enter the giveaway, fans can post photos to their Twitter and Instagram accounts showing their Lions pride and use the hashtag #OnePride prior to 6:30 PM. Submitted photos also have a chance to be featured on the video board during the game as well as Detroitlions.com and team social media channels.

The Pride Plaza tailgate outside of Ford Field will also kick off at 5 PM and include the Sunday Night Football bus, food trucks and more.

Great seats for Sunday night’s game against the Steelers are still available and can be purchased at Detroitlions.com/tickets, by calling 877-212-8898 or in person at the Ford Field Ticket Office Monday through Friday between 10 AM and 6 PM.