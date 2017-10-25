Duggan, Coleman Young II Ready To Square Off In Only Detroit Mayoral Debate Tonight

(WWJ) Mayor Mike Duggan’s camp is preparing for tonight’s first and only debate between the two Detroit mayoral candidates, with some expecting a real battle between reigning champ Duggan and challenger Coleman Young III.

Duggan would not say how he’s preparing for the debate. But on his behalf, Rev. Jim Holley of historic Little Rock Baptist Church says the city has made a lot of progress under the mayor who shepherded Detroit through the largest municipal bankruptcy case in U.S. history.

Holley does think the neighborhoods need more attention.

“Honestly, that’s what we’ve got to work on, and I hope that we can basically work on this for the next four years,” Holley told WWJ City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas. “We’re doing some things in the north end area that could be a pilot program, but I think that’s a challenge, it’s the next phase.”

The live debate will air at 8 p.m. on local news stations and on Detroit Public Television. It’s a one-hour debate with no commercial breaks.

According to a survey, these are the top issues respondents want the candidates to address:

Crime — specifically violent crime

Revitalizing Detroit’s neighborhoods

Taxes

Auto insurance

Abandoned housing

New houses

Education

Jobs

Young has already come out swinging against the mayor. This summer, he likened Duggan to Kwame Kilpatrick and accused him of bid rigging and colluding on contracts.

“Every time that my opponent Mike Duggan handles money there’s been a federal investigation,” Young told Skubick. “That’s really what I believe. Not only is this about the issues, about the neighborhoods, about putting back to work. This is about righteous vs. corrupt, that’s really what this is.”

In the Aug. 8 primary, Duggan received 69 percent of the vote to Young’s 27 percent. Duggan is seeking a second four-year term.