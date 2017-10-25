BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

Ex-School Bus Driver Accused Of Assault Involving Student

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a former northern Michigan school bus driver has been charged with inappropriately touching a student on his bus.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports 66-year-old Larry Beutler of Buckley was arraigned Wednesday by video on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He told the court that he understood the charges against him and is jailed on $200,000 bond.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer for Beutler.

Beutler worked for Dean Transportation, which provides bus services for Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District, until he was accused in the case. Investigators say he inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl while the school bus was parked.

The transportation company’s CEO Kellie Dean says it could soon add more security cameras and randomly monitor them to ensure proper conduct from bus drivers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch