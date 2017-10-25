BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

Fats Domino, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Fats Domino, the amiable rock `n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner’s office, said Domino died Tuesday.

fats domino gtyprichards Fats Domino, Rock n Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89

New Orleans resident and legendary piano player Fats Domino in 2007. (AFP/Getty photo/Paul J.Richards.) 

At least in appearance, Domino was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, and his 22 million-selling singles included “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t It a Shame” and other rock `n’ roll standards.

 

