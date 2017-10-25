Former Piston Ben Gordon Had NSFW Rant Before Being Hospitalized [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Ben Gordon might be one of the worst signings that Joe Dumars ever made as the Pistons general manager.

Gordon signed a 5-year deal worth $55 million in 2009. That was the beginning of the end of his career.

He now owns a gym in New York — and appears to have gone off the deep end.

TMZ.com obtained a video of Gordon losing it before he was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation over the weekend.

According to the police report, Gordon’s girlfriend claimed Ben had locked her in the gym — and was going berserk with a blade. Cops eventually went inside the gym, found Gordon in the bathroom and took him into custody. He was then transported to a nearby hospital. But we know Ben’s strange behavior has been going on for months — he sent a video to several people he calls “bitch n*****” … and dared them to “pull up” at his gym. He claims the men are wrongfully taking credit for launching the Of Our Own gym.

WARNING THE VIDEO HAS EXTREME LANGUAGE AND IS NSFW

Gordon last played in the NBA in 2014-15 for the Orlando Magic and averaged 6.2 ppg.