I-96 Backed Up For Miles After Tanker Crash

(WWJ) It’s a tough Wednesday commute for drivers on I-96 where the westbound lanes at Beech Daly were closed early in the morning due to a tanker crash. It reopened at about 7:15 a.m., but traffic woes continues for those caught in the back-up.
This traffic tipster, named Tom, said he spotted a car completely underneath a tanker. “It was close to the rear wheels, but I do not know how they’re going to get this vehicle out.”
Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said there were no injuries.
“I believe it was a fuel truck, I didn’t see any fuel spill however the Fire Department was arriving just as I was rolling by,” Tom told WWJ Newsradio 950.