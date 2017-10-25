BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS IN NOVI| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS|  

I-96 Backed Up For Miles After Tanker Crash

(WWJ) It’s a tough Wednesday commute for drivers on I-96 where the westbound lanes at Beech Daly were closed early in the morning due to a tanker crash. It reopened at about 7:15 a.m., but traffic woes continues for those caught in the back-up.

This traffic tipster, named Tom, said he spotted a car completely underneath a tanker. “It was close to the rear wheels, but I do not know how they’re going to get this vehicle out.”

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said there were no injuries.

“I believe it was a fuel truck, I didn’t see any fuel spill however the Fire Department was arriving just as I was rolling by,” Tom told WWJ Newsradio 950.

 

