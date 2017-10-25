CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Lions Lock Up Pro-Bowler Matt Prater For Three More Years

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a game-winning 40-yard field goal with three seconds to play during game action between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day on November 24, 2016 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Minnesota 16-13. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
Matt Prater will be kicking field goals for the Lions through at least the 2020 season.

The two-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with the team on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport. Prater, who was set to become a free agent at the end of the season, can earn up to $12.15 million through the duration of the contract.

Per Rapoport, the Lions rewarded Prater with a $3.6 million signing bonus. With an average annual salary of $3.8 million, Prater will become the NFL’s fourth highest-paid kicker, behind New England’s Stephen Gostkowski, Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and Green Bay’s Mason Crosby.

Prater has proven to be quite the asset for the Lions since they signed him in 2014. His performance in 2016, when he hit several clutch field goals and went a perfect 7-7 from 50 yards or more, earned him three Player of the Week honors and a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Through the first six games of 2017, Prater has picked up where he left off. He became just the second kicker ever to make 10 field goals of at least 55 yards or more after drilling a 55-yarder against the Falcons in Week 3.

He even performed some emergency punting duties when the Lions were in a bind in Week 1.

Prater, 33, broke in with the Falcons and then spent seven seasons with the Broncos before joining the Lions. He holds the record for longest field goal in NFL history, a 64-yarder he drilled in 2013.

