BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

Michigan Middle School Clear Of Waste Chemicals After Tests

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) – Drinking water tested at a western Michigan middle school has shown no signs of hazardous chemicals from a decades-old tannery waste dump site.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Rockford Public Schools turned off drinking fountains at East Rockford Middle School two weeks ago as a precaution after leather and rubber scraps were found near the school.

The district says the school’s drinking water shows no presence of perfluorinated chemicals from the Wolverine World Wide dump site.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is overseeing Wolverine’s investigation into groundwater contamination by perfluorinated chemicals from the tannery demolished in 2010. The chemicals were in Scotchgard, which Wolverine used to waterproof shoes.

The district Superintendent Michael Shibler says the district will turn the water back on at the school on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch