Plan To Overhaul Auto Insurance Takes Next Step In Lansing

LANSING (WWJ) – A committee vote is now scheduled in Lansing tomorrow — on a plan to overhaul auto insurance in Michigan.

The House Insurance Committee has scheduled a meeting Nov. 2 and insiders say that the meeting would not take place if the committee did not feel confident that they had the votes to take it to the next step, says WWJ’s Tim Skubick.

The speculation is that the mayor and House Speaker Tom Lenard believe they have the votes needed on the committee to move the No Fault insurance package to the House floor.

Getting 55 votes on the House floor would be the next step necessary to pass this package –that part of the equation is less sure.

An up or down vote could take place during that meeting.

