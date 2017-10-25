Snow In Metro Detroit’s Forecast For 1st Time This Season

(WWJ) It’s the question on everyone’s lips this time of year — their chilly, chilly lips: When will it snow?

CBS 62 Chief Meteorologist Karen Carter uttered the word for the first time this season in her latest forecast. Snow could be on its way.

“Saturday night is when we could see a few snowflakes, if the upper air does get cool enough,” Carter predicted. Sunday’s high will be a frigid 49 degrees.

It’s just about right on time. Oct. 12 is the earliest recorded date for a first snowfall of the season. It happened Oct. 12, 2006. On the same date in 1989, there was 2.7 inches on the ground.

The metro Detroit average for the first real snowfall is Nov. 17. Looks like 2017 might be a high achieving year.

According to Old Farmers Almanac, metro Detroit faces a warmer than usual winter, with slightly above-normal precipitation.

“The coldest periods will be in early to mid-December, early January, and mid-February. Snowfall will be above normal in Ohio and below normal elsewhere, with the snowiest periods in early to mid-December, late December, early January, and early February,” the almanac predicts.

Today, early rain will give way to afternoon sunshine, and then a frigid night. The low tonight will be 36 degrees. We’ll bounce back up to a high of 61 degrees on Friday.