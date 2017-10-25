What’s The Reason Behind The Empty Seats At Little Caesars Arena?

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s been the talk of twitter this basketball season … where are all the fans?

Social media has been filled with fans posting pictures of games at Little Caesars Arena with a lot of empty seats.

#RedWings What is up with the empty seats in the LCA — Stephen Sheehy (@steve_sheehy) October 22, 2017

Regarding empty seats at LCA, this was taken halfway thru 2nd period of a tie game. Concourse attractions > hockey, at least tonight. pic.twitter.com/A4T802gv59 — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) October 6, 2017

Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem says people are there –they are just browsing around the new arena and not in their seats.

“It’s such a unique, new facility – with so many options,” says Tellem.

He says it was the same with the Dodgers in their new stadium and for the Red Wings.

Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment, says fans just experience games differently now, and they’re out checking out the new arena.

“A lot of the Palace people told us last year that they’d leave the Palace events — after the events — and head downtown because this is where the excitment was — so what’s happening is people are experiencing games differently — they want to come down to go to restaurants before the games and they want to walk around the city after the games,” said Wilson.

Wilson claims the Wings are sold out every game, while Pistons officials say attendance is up drastically over what it was last year at the Palace.