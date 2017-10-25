Where To Get Free H2O In Oakland Count During The Boil Water Emergency

(WWJ) Cities and businesses are trying to help residents with their water needs during a boil water emergency that affected 300,000 people in western Oakland County.
Feldman Chevrolet on Grand River in Novi has 1,200 cases of water to give away, limit one per person.
Jay Kitarski from Feldman said his employees noticed the need was great yesterday when residents began coming in to the dealership looking for bathrooms.
“Fortunately we were able to get some of the nicer port-a-potties, trailers out, and we were able to offer customers that were there for business, and more importantly, residents,” Kitarski said.
Kitarski says his business will continue to offer help to residents as long as the advisory is in effect. The dealership will be open until 6 p.m.
- Additionally, Novi city officials say a tanker of water is at Novi High School at Ten Mile and Taft. People needing water should bring their own containers.
- Kroger is donating 26 pallets of water to Farmington Hills to help residents affected by the boil water advisory.
- Bloomfield Township is distributing water for Township residents who need it at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center on Andover Road west of Telegraph and south of Long Lake. The distribution point will be open from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m. Identification will be required.
- Novi city officials say there is drinkable well water available at ITC Sports Park on 8 Mile Road near Napier Road. There is non-drinkable water at the Department of Public Safety on Lee BeGole Drive. Bring your own container.
- A water distribution center has been established at Keith Sports Park at 2750 Keith Rd in West Bloomfield Twp. Tested drinkable well water is available to residents who bring their own containers. Please limit use to 10 gallons per visit. In addition, the township is asking residents to restrict water use as a way to help maintain some water pressure.