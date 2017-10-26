3 Wanted In Shooting At Canton Apartment Complex [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

CANTON (WWJ) – Police are asking for help from the public to identifying three people allegedly involved in a shooting in Canton earlier this week.
Canton police received several 911 calls at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, about shots shots fired in the Crossing at Canton apartment complex on Joy Road, near I-275.
The complex was put on lockdown until the scene could be searched and secured, and the Plymouth-Canton Community School District was notified and took precautionary measures during dismissal of its students.
No one was hurt and the suspects were not located. Police have not released any further details about the shooting as an investigation continues.
On Thursday, Canton police released security camera photos and video showing three suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on the identity of one or more of the the wanted suspects is asked is asked to call Canton police at 734-394-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.