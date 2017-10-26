BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|

Browns’ Garrett Not Traveling To London Due To Concussion

Filed Under: cleveland browns, Myles Garrett

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett won’t travel with the team to London because of a concussion.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Team officials had been hoping Garrett would be well enough to make the trip, but he will stay behind when they leave Thursday night.

Garrett, who missed Cleveland’s first four games with a sprained ankle, was placed in concussion protocol on Tuesday. The 21-year-old recorded a sack on Sunday and didn’t have any symptoms until two days later.

Garrett has recorded four sacks in three games. His playing time had steadily increased each week and he was getting back in playing shape before suffering the head injury.

He’ll have another week to recover as the winless Browns have a bye next week.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch