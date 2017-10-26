Expect Additional Downtown Detroit Traffic For Sunday Night’s Blue Out Game At Ford Field

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are encouraging fans attending Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to arrive early and expect additional traffic due to Janet Jackson’s “State of the World” tour at Little Caesars Arena at 8 PM along with other events taking place in The District Detroit.

Guests can download the Detroit Lions Mobile App and enable notifications to receive real-time traffic updates, as well as in-stadium wayfinding, on Lions Game Day. All other Game Day information, including alternative routes, is available at http://www.detroitlions.com/gameday/index.html.

As an incentive for fans to arrive early and curb traffic, Ford Field gates will open 30 minutes early at (6 PM). The DTE Energy Power Hour promotion at Blitz and Bud Light Party Zone will also be extended to run from 6 PM – 7:30 PM with food and beverage pricing that includes:

• $2 hot dogs

• $2 soda and water

• $3 Bud Light drafts and 12 oz. Budweiser and Bud Light cans

• $3 well drinks

• $5 Leaping Lion cocktails

o Specialty cocktail served in mason jar

Blitz’s indoor tailgate will feature fan photo opportunities with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders along with a Spin-It to Win-it game. At the Bud Light Party Zone, Lions Legends T Lomas Brown and WR Herman Moore will be on hand for a chalk talk, meet and greet and autograph opportunity.

Additionally, the first 35,000 fans arriving at Ford Field will receive a deck of Detroit Lions playing cards courtesy of Miller Lite and all guests will receive a grey rally towel.

Fans entering the stadium between 6 PM – 6:30 PM are eligible to win two sideline passes for pregame warmups sponsored by Pepsi. To enter the giveaway, fans can post photos to their Twitter and Instagram accounts showing their Lions pride and use the hashtag #OnePride prior to 6:30 PM. Submitted photos also have a chance to be featured on the video board during the game as well as Detroitlions.com and team social media channels.

The Pride Plaza tailgate outside of Ford Field will also kick off at 5 PM and include the Sunday Night Football bus, food trucks and more.