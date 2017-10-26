Man Charged With Exposing Himself To Women At Troy Kohl’s

TROY (WWJ) – A young Detroit man has been charged in a disturbing incident at an Oakland County department store.

Ernest Lee, 23, has was arrested on Tuesday, October 17, outside Kohl’s, located at 500 John R Road in Troy.

According to Troy police, Lee entered the store at around 6:30 p.m. and began following women around inside the business, purposely coming within close contact with them. He was then seen by a loss prevention officer exposing himself.

Police were called to the scene and approached Lee as he was walking out of the store. When asked, the suspect provided a false name to the officers but police said they were able to determine his true identity.

Lee was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and hinder and obstruction of a police officer. At an arraignment, he was given a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

This crime occurred a few months following a similar incident at a Kohl’s in West Bloomfield. In that case, police said the suspect — who was seen masturbating while walking around in the store — ran away when confronted by security officers. It’s unclear at this time if the two cases are related.