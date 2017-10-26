CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN 12 OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITIES: DRY TAPS| WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DRINK THE WATER?| WON'T BE FIXED FOR DAYS| SCHOOLS CLOSED| HOSPITALS AFFECTED| BULLETINS| FREE WATER|  

Perfect in Big Ten, No. 16 Michigan St Meets Northwestern

Filed Under: Michigan State

By The Associated Press

No. 16 Michigan State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) at Northwestern (4-3, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Line: Michigan State by 2.

Series record: Michigan State leads 37-18.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Tied with No. 6 Ohio State and No. 2 Penn State for the Big Ten East lead, Michigan State looks to remain unbeaten in conference play with games against the two other leaders of the division coming the next two weeks. Michigan State has won four straight by eight points or less since losing to Notre Dame, including a 17-9 victory over Indiana last week. Northwestern beat Iowa for its second straight win last week — 17-10 in overtime on QB Clayton Thorson’s 1-yard run.

KEY MATCHUP

QB Brian Lewerke against Northwestern’s defense. Lewerke struggled for most of last week’s game before throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Felton Davis with 5:59 remaining. Michigan State ranks 12th in the conference in scoring and ninth in passing. But Northwestern is just 13th against the pass.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michigan State: Lewerke ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total offense at 239.3 yards per game and second among conference quarterbacks in rushing (44.7 rushing).

Northwestern: RB Justin Jackson. The Wildcats’ all-time leader in yards rushing, all-purpose yards and rushing attempts, the senior is closing in on two touchdown marks. With 36 rushing and 37 total TDs, he is just shy of Damien Anderson’s program records of 38 in each category.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan State has already doubled last year’s win total and become bowl eligible. … The Spartans are looking to go to 5-0 in Big Ten play for the fourth time in school history. They haven’t done that since 2013, when they went 8-0 before beating Ohio State in the conference championship game. … Michigan State leads the Big Ten in total defense. … The Spartans have scored 18 points or less in four of the past five games. … Michigan State won last week despite gaining only 274 yards.

… Northwestern won at Michigan State 54-40 last year. … The Wildcats have scored on 24 of 26 trips to the red zone, with 19 touchdowns.
____
More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch