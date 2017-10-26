Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Announces Detroit Area K-9 Grants

Pittsburgh, Pa. – Today, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl Quarterback and Findlay, Ohio native, Ben Roethlisberger, announced the seventh and eighth grant awards of the 2017 season from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund. The Foundation will be distributing grants to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Livonia Police Department, just outside of Detroit where the Steelers will play the Lions on October 29.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office will use the grant funds to add a K-9 to their unit while the Livonia Police Department will use the funds to purchase safety and training equipment.

During the 2017 NFL season, the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation will be distributing grants to K-9 units of police and fire departments in the cities and surrounding communities of each regular season away game for the Steelers. The Foundation will also distribute several grants to the Pittsburgh area and will consider a grant to a non-NFL market city in the United States if the Steelers advance to the playoffs. The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation invited police and fire departments across the country to submit proposals detailing their needs.

This marks the 11th season that the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation has distributed grants to K-9 units. The mission of the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation is to support K-9 units of police and fire departments throughout the United States, with a particular emphasis on support for service dogs in Pittsburgh, PA. Roethlisberger and the Foundation also support Make-A-Wish.

The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation distributed more than $150,000 in grants to K-9 units around the country during the 2016 NFL season, including $76,000 in the Pittsburgh community. The Foundation has distributed in excess of $1.65 million since 2007.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said, “We would like to express our gratitude to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation for choosing our office as a grant recipient. This funding will help to build our K-9 program with the purchase of a new dog. Our K-9 units play an important role in our law enforcement efforts, both in the community and our jail, while strengthening our relationship with our citizens.”

In commenting on why the mission of the foundation is so important to him, Roethlisberger said, “We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units. The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”

Fans of The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation can support future K-9 grants by purchasing candy on Sarris Candies’ website, (www.SarrisCandiesFundraising.com), using a special purchase code (77-7777). Sarris will donate 25 percent of the purchase price to the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

For more information about the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation or The Giving Back Fund, please contact Jessica Duffaut or visit http://www.bigben7.com or http://www.givingback.org.