Harper Woods Teen In Custody After Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Students

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – A Harper Woods High School student has been suspended for allegedly making threats about shooting other students.
The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety was notified Thursday that the 14-year-old student was suspended Tuesday.
The teen is in custody at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility.
There were no injuries and authorities do not think there is any additional danger to students or staff at the high school in relation to this situation.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.