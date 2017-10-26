Harper Woods Teen In Custody After Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Students

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – A Harper Woods High School student has been suspended for allegedly making threats about shooting other students.

The Harper Woods Department of Public Safety was notified Thursday that the 14-year-old student was suspended Tuesday.

The teen is in custody at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility.

There were no injuries and authorities do not think there is any additional danger to students or staff at the high school in relation to this situation.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch