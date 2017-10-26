Rose McGowan At Women’s Conference Publicly Speaking For First Time Since Weinstein Allegations

DETROIT (WWJ) – The woman at the epicenter of the Harvey Weinstein scandal will appear in Detroit Friday.
Actress Rose McGowan is scheduled to give opening remarks at the Women’s Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit.
She was one of the first to claim the disgraced Hollywood producer had raped her.
The case became more troubled yesterday when a reporter said that Weinstein’s attorney had offered him a dossier on McGowan’s sexual exploits.
McGowan will take part in a discussion with sexual assault survivors on Friday afternoon titled “Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy DeVos.”
