Stores Closed & Open On Thanksgiving Day 2017 – Updated List

DETROIT (WWJ) – While some are watching football and others sleep off the feast, a contingent of Metro Detroiters will be out shopping on Thanksgiving Day.

As the holiday approaches, stores across the nation are announcing whether they’ll be open or closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 — despite backlash from those who believe employees should be with their families.

Here is the most recent updated list of stores we know will be open on Thanksgiving 2017 (courtesy of BlackFriday.com):

Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Big Lots (hours not yet announced)

GameStop (hours not yet announced)

Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. then 6 a.m to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (depends on the location)

Michael’s – 6 p.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for rewards members

Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)

Here are stores expected to be open but that have not yet officially confirmed their status or opening times. The times are predicted, but should be close:

Best Buy (5 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Dick’s Sporting Goods (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

JCPenney (3 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Kohl’s (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Kmart (6 a.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Sears (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Target (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Toys R Us (5 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Walgreens (8 a.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

Walmart (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)

The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

NordstroM

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)

Shoe Carnival (open last year but closed this year)

Sierra Trading Post Sportsman’s Warehouse Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Check for the latest updates to this list at this link and stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for coverage of this year’s holiday shopping season in metro Detroit.