Stores Closed & Open On Thanksgiving Day 2017 – Updated List

DETROIT (WWJ) – While some are watching football and others sleep off the feast, a contingent of Metro Detroiters will be out shopping on Thanksgiving Day.
As the holiday approaches, stores across the nation are announcing whether they’ll be open or closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 — despite backlash from those who believe employees should be with their families.
Here is the most recent updated list of stores we know will be open on Thanksgiving 2017 (courtesy of BlackFriday.com):
Bass Pro Shops – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
Big Lots (hours not yet announced)
GameStop (hours not yet announced)
Macy’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. then 6 a.m to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (depends on the location)
Michael’s – 6 p.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for rewards members
Rite Aid – Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)
Here are stores expected to be open but that have not yet officially confirmed their status or opening times. The times are predicted, but should be close:
Best Buy (5 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Dick’s Sporting Goods (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
JCPenney (3 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Kohl’s (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Kmart (6 a.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Sears (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Target (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Toys R Us (5 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Walgreens (8 a.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
Walmart (6 p.m. – Predicted Opening Time)
The following stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
At Home
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm and Fleet
Burlington
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Micro Center
Mills Fleet Farm
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
NordstroM
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
P.C. Richard & Son
Party City
Patagonia
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
Sam’s Club
Sears Hometown Stores (open last year but closed this year)
Shoe Carnival (open last year but closed this year)
Sierra Trading Post Sportsman’s Warehouse Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart (open last year but closed this year)
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
Check for the latest updates to this list at this link and stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for coverage of this year’s holiday shopping season in metro Detroit.