Ticket For Upcoming Michigan Football About 7x Less Than Parking For Game

ANN ARBOR — If you can bike to the Wolverines’ next game you can make a day of it for under $20 bucks.
Tickets for the upcoming Michigan football game against Rutgers are going on StubHub for around $18 — as of publication time — but parking? That’s going to cost you. There’s one ticket left at $125.
Michigan’s season, thus far, has been surprisingly under-performing under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership – with Michigan starting the season ranked in the Top 10 and recently dropping out of AP’s Top 25 after a blistering defeat at the hands of No. 2 Penn State on Saturday.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Wolverines football — kickoff at noon in Ann Arbor.