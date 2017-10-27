Police: 2 Women Shot Outside East Side Detroit Bar

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are on the hunt for a man involved in a double shooting outside an east side bar.

Investigators say there was some sort of disagreement involving two women and the suspect inside Trolleys, in the 17000 block of on Mack Av., at around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

The argument — which police are calling a domestic dispute — continued outside the bar, and that’s when the man allegedly grabbed a handgun from his wife. There was a struggle over the weapon, police said, and at least one shot was fired.

The wife was shot in the foot and the other woman was shot in the leg, according to police. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The husband fled the scene, police said, and remained at large as of 9 a.m. It’s unclear if he’s still carrying the gun.

No name or description of the suspect has been released as an investigation continues.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story identified the bar as Charlie’s, based on incorrect information from police. It has been edited to show the correct name, Trolleys.