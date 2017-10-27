25 Bales Of Hay Spill Onto I-75 Friday Morning, Causing Chaos

(WWJ) It was the last straw for many drivers taking I-75 Friday morning.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported southbound I-75 in Troy was the scene of a hay-trastrophe. Here’s how it happened:

A female driver cut off another driver who was carrying 25 bales of hay in a truck.

“The hay was not properly secured,” Langton reported. It spilled onto I-75 and Crooks, making a big mess. The Road Commission of Oakland County was called to clean it up, while drivers idled.

At one point, the freeway was completely closed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch