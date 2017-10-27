25 Bales Of Hay Spill Onto I-75 Friday Morning, Causing Chaos

(WWJ) It was the last straw for many drivers taking I-75 Friday morning.
WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported southbound I-75 in Troy was the scene of a hay-trastrophe. Here’s how it happened:
A female driver cut off another driver who was carrying 25 bales of hay in a truck.
“The hay was not properly secured,” Langton reported. It spilled onto I-75 and Crooks, making a big mess. The Road Commission of Oakland County was called to clean it up, while drivers idled.
At one point, the freeway was completely closed.