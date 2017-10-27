7 Oakland County Communities Remain Under Boil Water Advisory

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ/AP) – Seven Oakland County communities are expected to remain under a boil water advisory through Sunday following this week’s massive water main break.

The Great Lakes Water Authority gave the update Friday as it announced that the advisory for Bloomfield Township and Keego Harbor had been lifted following water testing. Advisories were lifted Thursday for Rochester Hills and Oakland Township after testing confirmed that the water is safe to drink, and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations..

Communities still under the mandatory boil water advisory are: Commerce Township, Farmington Hills (north of I-696), Orchard Lake Village, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Wixom and Novi (the area bounded by 14 Mile on the north, 8 mile on the south, Napier on the west and Haggerty on the east).

Residents should boil their water for at least a minute and then let it cool before drinking it or using it for cooking. The GLWA says it will continue to update the public on when their water is safe.

Crews this week installed new sections of a broken 48-inch line that prompted a boil water advisory for about a dozen Oakland County communities. Schools were closed and hospital operations were disrupted as a result of what officials called a water emergency.

In West Bloomfield Township, Supervisor Steve Kaplan said many local businesses have been affected.

“Well, many restaurants closed because they could not serve coffee and didn’t have sufficient water for cooking,” Kaplan said, speaking live on WWJ Newsradio 950 Thursday evening.

“But the Oakland County Health Department is allowing restaurants to continue in business, in operation, but they have to follow very strict rules, because obviously the patrons need to be safe,” he said. “Patrons should not be served food or water that’s possibly contaminated.”

Officials say more than 300,000 people have been affected by Monday’s break in Farmington Hills.

