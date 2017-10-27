Eminem’s Hometown Set To Host 8 Mile’s 15-Year Anniversary

DETROIT (WWJ) – It was back in 2002 when the movie ‘8 Mile’ premiered at the Bel Air Luxury Cinema in Detroit. And on November 8th, 15 years after its premiere — the red carpet will be rolled out once again.

In honor of 8 Mile’s 15th anniversary, Shady Records — the label co-founded by native Detroit rapper Eminem — is bringing the movie back to the big screen. It’s a benefit for The Verses Project, a branch of the Community Music School in Detroit.

Detroit-based emcee Miz Korona, who beat out 200 other hopefuls for the role of Veronica, will attend the premiere. And although 15 years have gone by, Korona remembers her time on set like it was yesterday.

“I was just really nervous; you know, like here’s all these stars and one of my favorite actresses at the time, Brittany Murphy – may she rest in peace,” Korona told WWJ’s Terri Lee. “She was there, and I’m just like all of these people have this experience and I’m just, you know, this is my first film.”

Korona says never in a million years would she have imagined that ‘8 Mile’ would have become the cultural phenomenon it turned out to be.

“I kinda had a inclination that the movie would do great because of the star power behind it, but I never imagined that it would shift the culture of hip hop as far as the battle scenes go, and you know, a lot of that aspect; I never imagined that it would be so big, still to this day,” she said.

So, with so much hoopla surrounding the film’s 15-year anniversary, Miz Korona is just as excited as everyone else to see what Shady Records has in store.

“Just to see the attention and excitement that people have about this 15 year anniversary, I’m just in awe.”

Now for the million-dollar question: does she know if Eminem will be there?

“I don’t know if he’s gonna be there,” Korona said. “It’s a lot of surprises that are supposed to happen from what I hear, but as of right now, it hasn’t been confirmed that he will or will not be there. But, we’re all hoping that he’ll make an appearance.”

I guess the best way to find out if Eminem is going to be there, is for you to be there and see for yourself! Tickets are $8.00 each and are available on the Shady Records website and on the Bel Air Luxury Cinema website. All ticket proceeds as well as proceeds from a special 8 Mile concession package will be donated to The Verses Project.

Getting back to Miz Korona, she will also be one of the featured performers at 8 Mile’s official after party at Saint Andrew’s Hall on November 9th. Tickets are available here.

See you at the movies!

