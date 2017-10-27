Farmington Police Alert Parents After Teen Grabbed On Way To School

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – Farmington police have put out a community alert after a teenage girl was grabbed by a stranger while walking to school.
Police say the Farmington High School student was on the sidewalk on the east side of Orchard Lake Road, approaching the Shiawassee crosswalk, when she was startled by an unknown person who approached her, grabbed her arm and said, “I need your help.”
The student ran way from the man and he didn’t follow her. The girl was not hurt.
The suspect was wearing black pants and a black hoodie, police said, and he spoke with a deep voice. No additional information is available at this time.
As an investigation continues, anyone who can identify the suspect or who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-4700.
Police say students should walk to school in groups if possible.