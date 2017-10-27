Harper Woods High School Student Charged In ‘Taunting’ Incident

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – Already suspended for allegedly threatening to shoot other students, a 14-year-old Harper Woods High School student is now facing a criminal charge.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Friday the unnamed juvenile was observed by a staff member “taunting and making a hand gesture” toward a fellow student at the school Tuesday morning.
Worthy said in a release that she has charged the teen with violating Harper Woods Ordinance Code 1962, 8-102; Ord. No. 200, 1, 5-24-71) Sec. 14-48 for disturbing the peace. The prosecutor’s office did not mention any alleged threat of a shooting, which police said was under investigation earlier this week.
The teen remains held in the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit where a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Authorities say they do not believe there is any danger to students or staff at the high school in relation to this situation.