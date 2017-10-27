Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Marcell Dareus
Jaguars Acquire Former Pro Bowl DT Dareus From Bills

Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Marcell Dareus, nfl
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 04: Marcell Dareus #99 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 4, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

By Mark Long

JACKSONVILLE (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded for Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus, beefing up the middle part of one of the NFL’s best defenses.

The Jaguars (4-3) sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Bills (4-2) in exchange for the 330-pound run-stopper.

Jacksonville ranks sixth in total defense and second in passing defense, but 31st against the run. Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, should help bolster the middle of Jacksonville’s line.

The trade continues a roster purge under new Bills coach Sean McDermott and new general manager Brandon Beane. They dealt receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Ronald Darby to Philadelphia on the same day in August.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

