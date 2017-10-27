Flint, Flint Water Crisis
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Judge Dismayed By Flint’s Failure To Follow Water Order

Filed Under: flint, Flint water crisis

By Ed White

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Friday said the Flint City Council again has failed to come up with a long-term water source and may be pushing the troubled community toward bankruptcy.

In a sweeping decision, U.S. District Judge David Lawson said the council’s proposed two-year extension with the Great Lakes Water Authority is not the long-term plan that he had ordered last week. He also rejected a request for more time so the council could get an analysis from a consultant.

Flint council members were elected to “govern by acting in the interest of the common good,” the judge said. “That has not happened over the past year and now time, which is of the essence, is in short supply.”

The immediate impact of the judge’s decision isn’t clear.

Flint is recovering from a lead contamination crisis caused by improper water treatment when it was using the Flint River during an 18-month period in 2014 and 2015. The state of Michigan sued Flint earlier this year, seeking to force the city to sign a 30-year deal with Great Lakes Water, which stepped in after the lead disaster was declared.

Mayor Karen Weaver agrees with the state, but the council hasn’t acted. Her administration warns that Flint could end up in bankruptcy. Lawson said that “may be accurate.”

The 30-year deal would have relieved the city of bond debt to a different water agency and supplied residents with “safe water at predictable rates,” he said.

A lawyer representing the council didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Lawson invited the state to file a request to enforce his previous order.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch