Michigan Prep Football Scores – First Round Of Playoffs

The high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night in Michigan with all eight divisions in action. Check out all of the scores from across the state on Friday night. Click on the division link to see the updated bracket for each division.

Division 1

Belleville 17, Salem 7

Canton 42, Saline 14

Clarkston 37, Grand Blanc 7

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 41, Warren Mott 7

Dearborn Fordson 33, Detroit Western International 8

Detroit Cass Tech 40, Grosse Pointe South 3

Detroit Catholic Central 24, Livonia Stevenson 7

Macomb Dakota 42, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 14

Rockford 36, Grand Ledge 0

Utica Eisenhower 52, Utica 0

Waterford Mott 33, Troy 0

West Bloomfield 31, Bloomfield Hills 6

White Lake Lakeland 53, Walled Lake Central 12

Division 2 

Detroit East English 59, Grosse Pointe North 35

Detroit King 35, Dearborn Edsel Ford 13

Fenton 42, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 16

Flushing 20, Lowell 14

Livonia Franklin 35, Walled Lake Western 28, OT

Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Portage Central 17

Oak Park 34, Royal Oak 13

Traverse City Central 21, Midland 13

Traverse City West 49, Midland Dow 19

Warren De La Salle 46, Ferndale 0

Wyandotte Roosevelt 30, Temperance Bedford 14

Ypsilanti Lincoln 14, Brownstown Woodhaven 7

Division 3 

Battle Creek Harper Creek 26, Coldwater 21

Cedar Springs 41, East Grand Rapids 40

Dearborn Divine Child 35, Detroit Cody 0

DeWitt 42, Grand Rapids Christian 10

East Lansing 35, Tecumseh 7

Farmington Hills Harrison 45, Warren Fitzgerald 14

Linden 35, Bay City Central 0

Muskegon 47, Holland 6

Ortonville Brandon 45, Auburn Hills Avondale 44

Stevensville Lakeshore 12, St. Joseph 10

Zeeland West 42, Zeeland East 27

Division 4 

Alma 20, Flint Powers 14

Belding 38, Whitehall 36

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Chelsea 23, Milan 14

Comstock Park 31, Coopersville 28

Edwardsburg 41, Benton Harbor 0

Escanaba 40, Bay City John Glenn 14

Three Rivers 20, Vicksburg 10

Williamston 34, Lake Fenton 14

Wyoming Kelloggsville 49, Wyoming Godwin Heights 7

Division 5 

Algonac 20, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 3

Clare 47, Remus Chippewa Hills 7

Frankenmuth 31, Almont 28

Ida 22, Detroit Denby 20

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 21, Dowagiac Union 18

Kingsford 56, Gladstone 26

Lansing Catholic 42, Olivet 20

Marine City 37, Richmond 10

Muskegon Oakridge 38, North Muskegon 7

Saginaw Swan Valley 59, Bridgeport 22

Division 6 

Blissfield 13, Napoleon 7

Brooklyn Columbia Central 24, Ecorse 0

Delton Kellogg 57, Parchment 0

Detroit Central 41, Clinton Township Clintondale 12

Laingsburg 7, Montrose 0

Maple City Glen Lake 28, Boyne City 7

Michigan Center 10, Hillsdale 7

Millington 7, Hemlock 0

Watervliet 36, Schoolcraft 0

Division 7 

Breckenridge 33, Oscoda 7

Cass City 28, Unionville-Sebewaing 0

Cassopolis 50, Homer 14

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 14, Flint Hamady 7

Hudson 28, Clinton 6

Lake City 13, McBain 2

Madison Heights Madison 14, Detroit Delta Prep 0

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 45, Addison 28

New Lothrop 39, Saranac 14

Reading 21, Union City 20

St. Louis 13, Beaverton 12

Division 8 

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 26, Waterford Our Lady 21

Climax-Scotts 84, Fulton-Middleton 62

Frankfort 48, Newberry 6

Harbor Beach 30, Ubly 22

Hillman 15, AuGres-Sims 6

Lincoln-Alcona 28, Johannesburg-Lewiston 12

Norway 27, Bark River-Harris 14

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 61, Adrian Lenawee Christian 6

Petersburg Summerfield 14, Morenci 6

Pittsford 19, Athens 0

Saginaw Nouvel 29, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 7

