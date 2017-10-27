Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting Threat At South Lyon School

LYON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators have searched a Lyon Township home in connection with a shooting threat at a local high school.

Deputies responded Thursday evening to South Lyon West High School, in the 52000 block of Ten Mile Rd., where they were advised by school administrators that a student had threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot his fellow students.

No one was injured.

Deputies called the suspect’s father who brought the teen to the school to meet with deputies, including the School Liaison Deputy, and the high school’s administration staff.

According to a sheriff’s office report, the suspect admitted to making the threat but claimed that he did not mean to carry it out. He told investigators he was just angry over the possibility of being assigned homework over the weekend, adding that he didn’t want to hurt anyone nor did he own a firearm or have access to one.

The suspect’s father confirmed this information and gave the OK for deputies to search his home. No firearms were found, the sheriff’s office said. No names have been released.

It’s unclear at this time what, if any, charges the student may face. The sheriff’s office said the School Liaison Deputy will be handling the follow-up investigation and referral to Youth Assistance.