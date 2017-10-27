St. Clair Shores Barricaded Gunman Peacefully Surrenders After Lengthy Negotiation

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) — A barricaded gunman situation in St. Clair Shores has ended peacefully.
The incident happened on Lake Drive near Jefferson Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say emergency crews were contacted for a medical and mental issue but the male resident did not want treatment and started being defiant. That’s when police say the man decided to pick up a weapon causing his family members to leave the residence.
After a lengthy negotiation, the resident exited the home and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
There were no reported injuries, police say.